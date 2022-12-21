Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Demi Moore is excited to be a grandmother.

On Tuesday, Moore’s daughter Rumer Willis shared the happy news that she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are expecting their first child together.

READ MORE: Rumer Willis Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer posted a series of photos of her baby bump, which her proud mom then re-shared on her own account to spread the cheer.

“Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱,” Moore joked in the caption.

“Love you mama,” Rumer wrote in the comments.

Gwyneth Paltrow also got in the comments to say, “I’m into this phase for you.”

Other celebrities offered their congratulations, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Rita Wilson, Lucy Liu, Debi Mazar and Maria Shriver, who wrote, “Welcome to the club!”

Moore shares Rumer and two other daughters, Scout and Tallulah, with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Boards A Private Jet To Celebrate Her 60th Birthday In The Sky

The “Ghost” star turned 60 last month and celebrated the milestone in a video on Instagram showing her dancing with joy while holding a dog.