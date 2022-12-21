Elon Musk could be stepping down as Twitter CEO soon.

Just two months after the Tesla mogul bought the social media site for a whopping $44 billion in October, Musk launched a poll to see if people wanted him gone.

He wrote: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Over 17.5 million votes were cast, with 57.5 percent of people voting “yes.”

Musk then shared an update on Tuesday, writing: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

After Musk ran the poll earlier this week, Snoop Dogg was among those stating he’d be up for the role, with the rapper also launching a poll to see what fans thought.

81 percent of people voted “yes.”

Dionne Warwick is also currently running her own poll.

Numerous celebs, including Jim Carrey, Elton John, and more, left the social media platform after Musk bought it. The deal has seen him lay off a number of top officials including CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as announcing the platform’s controversial new $8 per month user subscription to verify accounts.