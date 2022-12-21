Elon Musk could be stepping down as Twitter CEO soon.
Just two months after the Tesla mogul bought the social media site for a whopping $44 billion in October, Musk launched a poll to see if people wanted him gone.
He wrote: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”
Over 17.5 million votes were cast, with 57.5 percent of people voting “yes.”
Musk then shared an update on Tuesday, writing: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022
After Musk ran the poll earlier this week, Snoop Dogg was among those stating he’d be up for the role, with the rapper also launching a poll to see what fans thought.
81 percent of people voted “yes.”
Should I run Twitter ?
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022
Dionne Warwick is also currently running her own poll.
Should I take over as Twitter CEO?
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 21, 2022
Numerous celebs, including Jim Carrey, Elton John, and more, left the social media platform after Musk bought it. The deal has seen him lay off a number of top officials including CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as announcing the platform’s controversial new $8 per month user subscription to verify accounts.