Elon Musk could be stepping down as Twitter CEO soon.

Just two months after the Tesla mogul bought the social media site for a whopping $44 billion in October, Musk launched a poll to see if people wanted him gone.

He wrote: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Over 17.5 million votes were cast, with 57.5 percent of people voting “yes.”

Musk then shared an update on Tuesday, writing: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

After Musk ran the poll earlier this week, Snoop Dogg was among those stating he’d be up for the role, with the rapper also launching a poll to see what fans thought.

81 percent of people voted “yes.”

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

Dionne Warwick is also currently running her own poll.

Should I take over as Twitter CEO? — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 21, 2022

Numerous celebs, including Jim Carrey, Elton John, and more, left the social media platform after Musk bought it. The deal has seen him lay off a number of top officials including CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as announcing the platform’s controversial new $8 per month user subscription to verify accounts.