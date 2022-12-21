In recent years, John Mayer has distanced himself from the dating world and, in a new interview, the “Gravity” singer opened up on how his sobriety has impacted his dating habits.

“Dating is no longer a codified activity for me, it doesn’t exist in a kind of… it’s not patterned anymore,” the 45-year-old musician said on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“I don’t really date — I don’t think that I have to, to be quite honest. I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage,” Mayer added.

His journey to sobriety came after a six-day hangover he suffered back in 2016 from drinking at Drake’s 30th birthday party. Mayer previously shared that he hasn’t had alcohol since Oct. 23, 2016.

Elsewhere, the Grammy-winner, who’s famously linked to celebs including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly and Jessica Simpson, touched on his reputation for being a “womanizer.”

“I think, look, the elephant in the room is that I’m on a show that caters to women, and I have a couple of name plates on me, like ‘Lothario’ and ‘womanizer,’ and I think that is what that is,” he told host Alex Cooper.

“But I think people would be surprised to know that it was less me going like, you know the meme of the guy behind the tree? It was less this [Mayer rubs his hands together] and more like this [Mayer looks around]: Me? Because it was always set forth to me that like, that shouldn’t happen,” he explained.

Mayer added that, growing up, he was “made to believe” that if someone liked him or expressed any interest in him, the attention was an “accident,” therefore he should “capitalize” on the chance.

“And so I felt very deeply when somebody liked me. Very deeply,” he shared.

Although Mayer’s dating life has taken a backseat, he told Cooper that he’s always believed in long-lasting love.

“Every relationship I’ve ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance,” he said.

“My entire life, today included, if you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested,” Mayer continued. “I’ve always sought potential for a long-term relationship.”