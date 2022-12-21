Move over Santa, the tooth fairy is visiting Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True, this holiday season.

The adorable Instagram video features True, four, decked out in a Santa Claus filter, proudly proclaiming that her first tooth has been lost.

Showing off the new gap in her tooth, True cheerfully sang, “I lost my first tooth, I lost my first tooth.” Mom Khloé Kardashian was more than happy to show off the milestone to her 283 million Instagram followers, writing “True lost her first tooth” on the story.

Khloe Kardashian & daughter True — Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The second part of the video shows True dancing around with glee as mom Khloe laughs in response to her daughter’s excitement.

True is Khloé’s oldest child with past fiancé, Tristan Thompson, who is also the father of Khloe’s newborn baby in August.

The Kardashian and the NBA star began dating in 2016, and two years later in 2018 welcomed True into the world. The two broke things off in 2021 before reuniting. In January of this year, Khloe ended their romantic relationship once again.