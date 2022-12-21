Gal Gadot may be hanging up her Lasso of Truth just yet.

Amid rumours and reporting about the ongoing shake-up at DC Studios, new co-CEO James Gunn took to social media this week to address concerns from fans.

Referring to a “period of turbulence,” the “Suicide Squad” director said, “we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious decisions.”

Among those decisions was the choice not to move forward with Henry Cavill as Superman, despite his apparent return to the franchise with a cameo in “Black Adam”, while a sequel to “Black Adam” was also taken off the table for the first phase of the new DC universe plans.

But many fans have also been wondering about the fate of Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Last week, director Patty Jenkins shared a statement on Twitter, responding to rumours and confirming that her “Wonder Woman 3” project not moving forward at this time.

But in the comments on his Instagram post, Gunn was taken to task by one fan for apparently booting Cavill and Gadot from the franchise.

Gunn responded, “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal.”

The director did not elaborate further, but the comment indicates that it’s possible Gadot will continue to play Wonder Woman in future films in the DC universe.