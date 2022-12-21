Steve Burton just shared an emotionally heartfelt tribute post on Instagram grieving the loss of actress Sonya Eddy on Tuesday morning.

The late actress had passed away on Monday at the age of 55, with friend Octavia Spencer announcing the tragic news on Tuesday.

Steve Burton and Sonya Eddy starred together on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital”, with Burton playing Jason Morgan, the son of two doctors, and Eddy playing nurse Epiphany Johnson.

Burton was clearly deeply affected by the sad loss of his co-star, beginning the post with: “At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest,” sharing an on-set photo of the pair.

“I cherished our on screen relationship but our off screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits,” continued the saddened star. “There was not a time we did not laugh. Sonya always made me laugh and she would never let me pass without a big hug.”

Burton concluded the post with shining words about the Eddy’s on and off screen presence, stating: “Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT. She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed. Prayers and love to her family. 🙏🏻 Fly to the Angels, Sonya. I know the Good Lord has you. Love you. ❤️”

Sonya’s last episode on “General Hospital” was on Oct. 20th of this year. However, the star had an extensive career playing many other characters in a variety of films, including “Inspector Gadget”, “Barbershop”, “Daddy Daycare”, “Bad News Bears,” and “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday”.

No cause of death has been revealed.