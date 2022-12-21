The “Emily in Paris” cast are offering fans a refresher for anyone that needs to catch up ahead of season 3.

Netflix dropped the third season of the hit show on Wednesday, and before the big unveil, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and more are throwing it back to what happened in the previous season.

The cast mention Collins’ relationship with the “hot Brit” Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), as well as recalling how Mindy’s band takes off and goes viral.

Mindy — played by Park — then explains how people found out that she’s not actually a struggling musician, but a billionaire’s daughter.

READ MORE: ‘Emily In Paris’ Stars Tease Thrift Store Fashion In Season 3: ‘It’s A Sign Of The Times’

All of this, plus Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) ends up quitting Savoir, taking Luc (Bruno Gouery), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and a lot of the clients with her.

The cast mention how Alfie suggests dating long distance to Emily, but that she needs to figure everything out before making any big decisions.

READ MORE: ‘Emily In Paris’ Creator Darren Star Sparks Hope For Fans Who Want A Kim Cattrall Cameo: ‘Let’s See What Happens’

In season 2, as she went to speak to on/off love interest Gabriel about everything, she learned he’d got back together with his girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

In true Netflix series fashion, the show ended with a cliffhanger, with Collins’ Emily not knowing where she stands with Alfie, Gabriel, Camille or Paris.

Collins also shared a behind-the-scenes montage of clips to get fans extra excited, posting: “In case you were wondering how much fun we had on set. Cherishing these memories a little extra today. My heart is so full and beyond grateful for the @emilyinparis cast, crew, and fans for making this all possible. Season 3 is OFFICIALLY OUT on @netflix!!…”