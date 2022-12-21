Shania Twain rocks her trademark leopard-print look, showing off her enviable figure in a bandeau and high-waisted black skirt. The daring look, which includes a leopard-print hood and material draped around her shoulders, resembles the one she rocked in her music video for the 1997 track "Don't Impress Me Much".

Shania Twain is owning her body.

In a new interview with People, the 57-year-old Canadian country superstar talked about her decision to go topless on the cover art for her single “Waking Up Dreaming” back in September.

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” Twain said.

“I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable,” she continued. “I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”

She also pointed out that showing off her body and owning it is nothing new in her career.

“From the very beginning — the very first video — I was ditching the bra,” she said. “But, I was a lot firmer then, so as I grew older, I started feeling a different pressure of, ‘Well, your breasts are not as plump as they used to be. Your skin is not as tight as it used to be. Maybe you should start covering it up a little bit more.'”

Twain went on, “I hit this wall and was like, ‘Whoa, my confidence is regressing. My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this? Frig that. I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

In the video for the 1993 song “What Made You Say That”, Twain appeared baring her midriff and going bra-less.