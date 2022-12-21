The Tim Burton-directed series “Wednesday” is making history on both Netflix and Nielsen Streaming Top 10 with massive debut viewership.

The series starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams family daughter marks the second biggest week of streaming ever recorded by Nielsen. The show was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during the Nov. 21-27 viewing timeframe, where it was only available for the last 5 days.

According to Netflix’s self-reported numbers, the dark comedy series jumped from 341.2 million hours watched in its first five days on the platform to 411.3 million the following weeks. “Wednesday” will surely outdo itself on next week’s chart due to the fact that it will include its first full week of streaming numbers.

“Wednesday” isn’t the only Netflix title enjoying massive streaming numbers, other big streaming debut numbers also come from “Tiger King,” “Ozark” and “Dahmer.”