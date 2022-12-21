Kim Kardashian has quite the prankster on her hands.

This week, the reality star’s daughter, North West, shared a video on their joint TikTok account of a hilarious prank she pulled on her mom.

In the clip, North quietly enters Kim’s room while she’s sleeping and uses a pink eyebrow razor to thin her eyebrows down.

“Mom, get up,” North tells her, as she begins to mumble herself awake.

Then, as she realizes what her daughter has done, she responds, “North, this is not funny,” as North is heard laughing in the background.

“The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha,” the caption on the video reads.

But North has a history of pulling pranks, which her mom shared earlier this year in an interview with Allure.

“North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it. I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup — where it’s like wounds and blood and tons of stuff,” she said.

The prank in question came together when she rented a home for her family over the summer, and North came with her special effects makeup in hand.

“And she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] it on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene,” Kim said. “I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room. And they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school.”

Before she had a chance to clean it all up, the housekeeper showed up.

“The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup,” Kim recalled. “It was bad.”