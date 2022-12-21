Zachary Levi is speaking out about his future as Shazam amid the DC universe shakeup.

Levi, who played the lead role in the 2019 movie, responded to a fan who insisted they hoped the rumours about his exit weren’t true.

The social media user even said they “would absolutely throw hands to protect” the superhero.

I want this not to be true because his Shazam is he ONE thing in the DCEU I would absolutely throw hands for to protect. @ZacharyLevi is perfection. https://t.co/fXhQhKTCKO — Ashlinski (@bellatrixkale23) December 20, 2022

Appearing to shut down the rumours, Levi then insisted, “Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎”

Oooh, I really wouldn’t go believing everything you see on the internet. I’m Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎 https://t.co/684SarbP1P — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) December 20, 2022

Rumours about the future of an array of DC superheroes have been doing the rounds online since James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the new co-chiefs of DC Studios back in October.

So far, “Black Adam 2” has been shelved at DC Studios, along with Patty Jenkins’ third “Wonder Woman” film and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman.

On Monday, Gunn tweeted a thread about his plans for DC Studios amid “a period of turbulence” that requires making “difficult & not-so-obvious choices.”