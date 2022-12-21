Jenna Bush Hager‘s eldest daughter Mila has a mischievous side. The 9-year-old cutie visited her lookalike mom on the “Today” show this week where she wasn’t afraid to troll her journalist mom.

When co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked if Mila was just like her mom, she shook her head.

“How are you different, little missy?” Jenna asked her daughter.

“Because I’m better,” Mila teased, prompting her mom to reply, “Mila! Dude!”

When Hoda noted that she loves when Jenna laughs, Mila shared, “One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants,” turning to her mom and adding, “And you changed your pajamas!”

Jenna tried to rush her daughter off the stage, giving her a hug and saying, “I love her so much but it’s time for her to go because she’s already dropped one truth bomb, so who knows what’s coming.”

Hoda begged Mila for one more little nugget of dirt, and Mila obliged, adding of her famous mom, “She never wears underwear. She’s not wearing it right now. I saw her change.”

Though Jenna cringed, the detail isn’t exactly news to fans of the Today show. Last month, Jenna shared that she often goes commando.

“I think it makes a more pretty silhouette,” she said at the time. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”

She added during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that she didn’t wear underwear during a dinner with now-King Charles III the night before Queen Elizabeth II died.

“It was a beautiful tight dress,” she said of her outfit. “It would have shown!”

