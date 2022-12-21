James Cameron wanted to avoid what he calls “the “Stranger Things” effect” while filming his latest instalments of “Avatar”.

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that one of the reasons he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” simultaneously is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he dubs as “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” which according to Cameron is when child actors grow up so fast throughout instalments of a series that they eventually stop resembling the children they’re supposed to be playing.

READ MORE: Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Came Out Already And Flopped

The director described this effect more succinctly, “Otherwise, you get — and I love “Stranger Things” — but you get the “Stranger Things” effect where they’re supposed to still be in high school [but] they look like they’re 27,” the director said. “You know, I love the show. It’s okay, we’ll suspend disbelief. We like the characters, but, you know.”

“The Way of Water” has several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 and is now 18).

Cameron says Champion was “growing like weed,” which prompted him to coincide the shooting of “The Way of Water” with the third and fourth instalments.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is now playing in theatres nationwide. The third instalment of the franchise is already scheduled for a Dec. 20, 2024 release date from Disney.