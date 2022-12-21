Offset is now the father of a teenager.

The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night to upload a celebratory post for his son Jordan’s 13th birthday.

“Can’t believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King,” he wrote. “You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son.”

The Atlanta-born rapper shared several adorable photos of Jordan hanging out with his siblings, including Offset’s youngest son with Cardi B, Wave Set.

Other photos from the post include Jordan posing with money and wearing a Gucci sweater, so one can only imagine what his present will be this year.

Offset has put his feelings about becoming a young father to Jordan into his music. On the track “Father of 4”, the 31-year-old sings, “I was 17 years old when I had you / Tryna find my soul when I had you / I was oh so broke when I had you / Locked up down the road when I had you / Jordan, sorry I wasn’t there for all your birthdays / I tried to hit, and I wasn’t rich, I had no workplace.”

In 2019, Offset spoke with Haute Living about growth and maturity he has experienced through fatherhood. “The journey of fatherhood was kind of tough for me at first. I was trying to find myself. I didn’t have much direction on what it meant to be a father. I definitely made some mistakes, but I have no regrets.”

Offset is also grateful for the “blessing” Cardi B has given in his life by taking his family under her wings and helping to raise them as her own.

“It’s a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have a wife who’s open and treats them as if they’re her kids,” he said. “It could be an issue, but I don’t have to go through that, and that’s beautiful.”