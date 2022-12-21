Prince William and Kate Middleton with their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort held their Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, but some people were absent.

Royal fans noticed Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — weren’t there. However, Hello! pointed out there could be a simple reason for it.

The kids are now on break for the holidays from Lambrook school in Windsor, so the family might have headed to their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk.

Charles and the royals will be returning to the Sandringham estate — where Anmer Hall is — this year, so it makes sense that the Prince and Princess of Wales might have already got a head start on the festivities.

The likes of Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were among the royals that did attend Charles’ lunch.

This is the first Christmas with Charles as King following his mother the Queen’s death on September 8 at age 96.

The late monarch spent 32 Christmases at Sandringham, which has been the private home to generations of British monarchs since 1862.

The royals tend to attend a service at their local church, St. Mary Magdalene, on Christmas morning, as well as greeting locals.

This year, Charles will also deliver his first Christmas broadcast as Monarch.