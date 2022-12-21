Unlike his titular character James Bond, Daniel Craig isn’t up to date on everything he likely would want to know.

The actor admitted that he hasn’t been keeping up with the James Bond casting rumours regarding who will be replacing him as the next 007.

“I don’t really pay any attention,” Craig said at a recent screening of his new movie “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and special taping of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.

“I just… I don’t go on the internet, I don’t have social media,” he added.

Over the last 15 years, Craig has portrayed Bond in five films, beginning with 2006’s “Casino Royale” and concluding with “No Time to Die” last year.

Although the actor, 54, will no longer play the iconic character, Craig shared that he’ll “be front and centre [at the theatre ” when it comes to watching a new actor step into Mr. Bond’s shoes.