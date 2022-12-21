H&M removed Bieber merchandise their website and stores.

On Monday, Bieber headed to Instagram to urge his 200 million followers not to purchase H&M’s unapproved Bieber merch, which he called ‘trash.’ However, a spokesperson for H&M confirmed that the products were put out on sale after following “proper approval procedures.”

Now, in a statement provided to the LA Times a spokesperson for H&M confirmed that the merchandise has been rolled back, “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures. But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

The fast-fashion retailer scrapped all of the Bieber merch. Several pieces, including a hoodie with Bieber’s “Ghost” lyrcs written on them, seem to be removed from the H&M online store.

Earlier this week, Bieber posted an Instagram story and wrote: “I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without my permission and approval.” he continued: “SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”