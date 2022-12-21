Click to share this via email

John Luther is on the case again.

Netflix released new stills for the upcoming film “Luther: The Fallen Sun” which follows Idris Elba’s character from the popular television series.

The Detective Chief Inspector is in the middle of some intense situations in the new stills, with Elba looking poised to handle the situation.

Idris Elba in “Luther: The Fallen Sun” – Photo: Netflix

Idris Elba in “Luther: The Fallen Sun” – Photo: Netflix

The official synopsis for the film reads:

“A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Luther. Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther. – Photo: John Wilson/Netflix © 2023

The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. Jamie Payne serves as director with a screenplay by series creator Neil Cross.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is set for release in March 2023.