Spoiler alert: Article contains major spoilers for “Emily in Paris” season 3.

Season 3 of “Emily in Paris” has just dropped on Netflix, but the cast are already talking about season 4.

The series was renewed for another season earlier this year, and leading lady Lily Collins — who plays Emily Cooper — has now told People that it’s a good job it is coming back.

Collins insisted, “Thank God there is a season 4.

“Because going into this finale thinking that we get to finish those cliffhangers would be a gift.”

The actress went on, “And if we didn’t get that, I think we all would’ve had panic attacks.”

Season 3 teases whether Emily will finally get to be with her on/off love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), after he ended up getting back together with his longtime girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat).

However, just as fans think it’s going to happen, Gabriel reveals Camille is pregnant.

Collins told People of seeing her character grow over the past few seasons, “I love that she’s becoming more quietly confident within herself, within her surroundings, within her friend groups, within her job.

“She’s making decisions. She’s sticking to a lane.”

Collins’ comments come after she revealed the show had been renewed for season 4 back in January, posting at the time:

“Emily in Paris” season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.