Melissa Joan Hart has no desire to cast a spell in favour of a “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” reboot.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress admitted she doesn’t think a reboot would be a good idea at all. “I just don’t think it would be as great as the original,” Melissa said at ChristmasCon Dec. 10. “I just don’t think there’s any way. People are nostalgic for what they had. Trying to recreate that can be really difficult, as we’ve seen.”

While fans alike are eager for a reboot of the classic sitcom, the star pointed out that the reboot has “already been done by Netflix” with the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which starred Kiernan Shipka as the teenage witch and ran for two seasons on Netflix from 2018 to 2020.

Melissa is adamant on “moving forward,” but she is still well aware of the fan theories regarding her and Harvey, played by Nate Ritchert, who Sabrina ran off with at the end of the series.

“Everybody talks about her and Harvey have a baby,” she said, “and the baby finds out she’s got powers or something.”

While that sounds promising, it’s already been done before, which Melissa obviously knows.

“That was done with [Bewitched spinoff] Tabitha,” Melissa recalled to E! News. “That’s been done a lot. If someone can figure out a different way in, that’d be great.”