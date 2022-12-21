Catherine Zeta-Jones is bringing her work home.

The actress, who stars as Morticia Addams in the hit Netflix show “Wednesday”, showed fans her Christmas tree on Tuesday, joking she was “just allergic to colour.”

The tree was decorated with black and white bows, with Zeta-Jones telling social media users in an Instagram Story clip: “My Christmas tree has such a ‘Wednesday’ feel.”

Credit: Instagram/Catherine Zeta Jones

The star was referencing a scene from the show, where Morticia says her daughter Wednesday — played by Jenna Ortega — is “allergic to colour,” so requests a special black and grey Nevermore Academy school uniform.

“Wednesday” has racked up huge viewership numbers since it was released on Netflix on Nov. 23.

According to TVLine, the series amassed 341.23 million hours of viewing time, breaking the record previously set by “Stranger Things 4” for most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on the streaming site.