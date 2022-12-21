Megan Fox and Michele Morrone, best known for his starring role in Netflix’s “365 Days” franchise, are set to lead a new sci-fi thriller titled “Subservience”, produced by Millennium Media.

The actress will reunite with director S.K. Dale, whom she worked with for Millennium’s 2021 action-thriller “Till Death”. Fox also stars in the studio’s upcoming film “The Expendables 4” with Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

The new project centres on “a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly,” as per Deadline.

Production will begin on January 7, 2023 in Sofia, Bulgaria at the Nu Boyana Studio.

“Megan and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller,” Millennium Media President, Jeffrey Greenstein, stated. “As Megan’s third film with us, this high concept and topical subject makes for a cautionary tale of AI and the frighteningly real dangers that could rise. With the addition of the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our leading man, we are excited to see leading lady Megan and S.K. team up again with Megan lending her acting talents to an incredibly layered character.”

Dale added that the “film will show a side of Megan that we have never seen before. The cast that we are assembling will elevate this emotionally-charged story and I cannot wait to show you all what we have in store.”