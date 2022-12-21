Simon Cowell’s son is already a chip off the old block.

The celebrity judge revealed during an appearance on the UK talk show “Loose Women” that his 8-year-old son Eric has already developed a keen eye of his own for promising talent on “America’s Got Talent”.

“When I watch the shows before they go out, and I’m kind of looking at Eric out of the corner of my eye, going ‘Does he like something? Does he not like something?’ and annoyingly he’s normally right,” said Cowell, via People.

In fact, the 63-year-old has trouble getting his son to stop giving his opinions.

“I’ve got a good idea of what he’s going to be when he’s older, I think, which is a really cool thing,” Cowell added. “He’s got his own opinion. He’s his own man, which is really, really important. Yeah, he’s a sweetheart.”

He shares Eric with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, whom he’s starting to build a life with.

“I’m certainly getting there,” he shared. “Yes, for sure, where I currently am in my life, my career, being a dad – I mean, I was late to the party. It was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

As for wedding plans, however, the judge said he’s “still planning.”

For now, Cowell is focusing on his judging duties on “AGT: All-Stars” which airs in January.