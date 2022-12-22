Justin Bieber is getting ready to close on a nearly $200 million deal to sell the rights to his entire music catalog.

According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, Bieber has struck a deal with Hipgnosis Songs Capital. Should the deal go through, it will go down as the largest music-rights acquisition in the company’s history.

The potential deal could cover Bieber’s entire music catalog, which includes six albums over the span of a decade, as well as a slew of singles and collabs he’s done over the years.

Hipgnosis is the same company that reportedly bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog earlier this year to the tune of $100 million.

While Bieber appears to be on board with selling the rights to his music, he is not OK with the sale of any unauthorized merch. The 28-year-old superstar took to Instagram Monday to call out H&M for allegedly selling a merchandise collection featuring his name and likeness without his approval.

“I DIDN’T APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without my permission and approval,” Bieber wrote on his Instagram Stories. “SMH I WOULDN’T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU.”

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN’T APPROVE IT DON’T BUY IT,” he added, telling fans not to buy any of H&M’s Bieber-clad pieces.

Instagram/justinbieber

Instagram/justinbieber

While H&M has since removed the merch from their U.S. website, Bieber fans took to Twitter to share photos of the previously listed items, including sweatshirts that read “World Tour” and a phone case featuring lyrics from his song, “Ghost”.

In a statement to Page Six, H&M maintained that they followed “proper approval procedures” in releasing the Bieber merch.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” a rep for the retailer told the outlet.

Bieber, meanwhile, has his own set of merch for sale on his official website, including hoodies, sweatpants and T-shirts that feature his image and references to lyrics from his latest album, Justice.

ET reached out to Bieber’s reps for comment regarding the matter.

MORE FROM ET:

Justin Bieber Claims H&M Is Selling His Merch Without His Approval

Selena Gomez Comments on TikTok About Her Weight During Bieber Romance

Justin Bieber Celebrates ‘Favourite Human Being’ Hailey on 26th B-Day