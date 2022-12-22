The inclusion of “Joyland” marks the first time Pakistan has ever made the shortlist. Most of the directors are first-timers on the shorlist too, with the exception being Iñárritu.

India’s official submission was not S.S. Rajamouli’s popular action epic “RRR”, but rather Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” which made the cut becoming the first film from the country to do so in over 20 years. “RRR” could get nominations in other categories, including for the shortlisted original song “Naatu Naatu”.

Jafar Panâhi was also not put forward to represent Iran, whose selection was not among the 15 and Russia did not submit a film this year.

Documentaries advancing to the next stage of voting include Laura Poitras’s Venice-winning “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”, about photographer Nan Goldin’s work and activism, Brett Morgen’s David Bowie film “Moonage Daydream”, Daniel Roher’s “Navalny”, about the Russian opposition leader, “The Janes” about pre-Roe v. Wade activists, “All that Breathes”, “Descendant,”“Fire of Love” and “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”. It is a rather diverse group of stories and filmmakers: Eight were directed by women and four by people of colour.

With many below-the-line categories at hand, big budget sequels like “Avatar”, “Top Gun”, and “Black Panther” were well represented in the effects and sound categories, as well as original song which included Gaga’s “Hold My Hand”, The Weeknd’s “Nothing is Lost” from “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther”.

READ MORE: Regina Hall On Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: ‘I Hope Nobody Comes Out Of The Audience This Time’ (Exclusive)

Also on the original song shortlist are Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”, Drake’s “Time” from “Amsterdam”, LCD Soundsystem’s “New Body Rhumba” from “White Noise”, Selena Gomez’s “My Mind and Me” from the documentary of the same name and Rita Wilson’s “Til You’re Home” from “A Man Called Otto”. Diane Warren also gets another shot at a competitive Oscar with “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”. Doja Cat’s song from “Elvis” was not eligible.