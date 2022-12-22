Click to share this via email

The holiday season in Aspen is getting kicked off with the annual World Snow Polo Championship.

In attendance at the only big snow polo event in North America was actress Kate Hudson, who got on a pony of her own to show off her polo style.

Kate Hudson – Photo: Backgrid

Hudson posted with actress Sara Foster for photos on horseback, along with polo player Nacho Figueras.

Sara Foster and Kate Hudson – Photo: Backgrid

It’s not the first time Hudson has attended the event. She was seen riding around Aspen for the 2021 championship, as well.

Also spotted at the matches this year was “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson, who attended the event while on a family trip to the ski town.

Earlier this week, Hudson was seen around town in Aspen, doing some holiday shopping with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.