O’Shea Jackson Jr. is getting real about nepotism.

This week, the “Straight Outta Compton” star took to Twitter to share his reaction to being named in New York Magazine‘s latest cover story about “nepo babies” in Hollywood.

In his thread, Jackson acknowledged the benefits given to him by being the son of rapper and movie star Ice Cube.

“My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton,” he wrote, adding, “I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career.”

Jackson went on to talk about the importance of the “work ethic” he had while pursuing his acting career, noting that he left his father’s talent agency to get his own team.

“But non of that. NONE. OF. THAT. Happens that way without the love of my father,” he added. “The work he put in to get us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful.”

Along with encouraging everyone to work hard and take advantage of opportunities, Jackson said, “I wish everyone in this world to be able to present opportunities for their children to success. No matter how big or small. It’s something all parents work for.”

Pressed by a Twitter user about why he was talking about all this, Jackson explained, “Just talking to those who run from that talk to embrace it.”

After starring in “Straight Outta Compton” in 2015, Jackson went on to appear in films like “Ingrid Goes West”, “Den of Thieves”, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Just Mercy”.

He has also dabbled in music, and appeared in TV series, including “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

Jackson is next set to appear in the comedy “Cocaine Bear”.