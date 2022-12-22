Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will ring in 2023 in style.

Cyrus and her godmother Parton are hosting “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” this year and more details about what fans can expect from the show have now been announced.

A press release confirmed, “Joining Cyrus and Parton live from Miami will be an all-star lineup of musical guests, including acclaimed singer-songwriter FLETCHER, breakout rapper Latto, Los Angeles rock band Liily, viral hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and chart-topping Grammy Award nominee Sia.”

The show, which Cyrus hosted with Pete Davidson last year, will also feature appearances from “Saturday Night Live’s” Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.

Last year’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” was the #1 most social entertainment special across all of TV in 2021 (excluding awards) and delivered NBC’s best New Year’s Eve viewership in both the 18-49 and 18-34 demos since 2014.

Cyrus posted a teaser on her social media earlier this week:

The eagerly anticipated event will air live on NBC on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, as well as being livestreamed on Peacock.

See what Parton had to say about the upcoming show in her interview with ET Canada below.