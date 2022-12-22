Jordyn Woods has no beef with Kylie Jenner.

In a post recently on TikTok, the socialite and model celebrated her naturally plump lips, showing them off in a video set to The Weeknd’s “Party Monster”.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where They Stand With Jordyn Woods Today

She captioned the post: “😳😳😳 thank you mom & dad for these genetics 🫶🏽.”

In the comments, though, fans took Wood’s post as being a cryptic diss aimed at her old friend Kylie Jenner, who admitted in 2015 that she had gotten lip fillers, though she had them removed in 2018.

Responding to one of the comments, Woods denied the post was about Jenner, writing, “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on 🤍.”

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Responds To Commenter Who Asks If Kylie Jenner Can Be Friends With Jordyn Woods Again

In an episode of her show “Life of Kylie” in 2017, Jenner explained, “I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me.”

She continued, “I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would over line my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. I ended up getting my lips done.”

The friendship between Woods and Jenner became strained after Woods was accused of cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.