The sex assault charges against singer Rex Orange County have been dropped.

The English musician, who was facing six sexual assault charges, was shortly due to stand trial, but took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal it wouldn’t be going ahead.

The star, whose real name is Alexander James O’Connor, wrote in a statement: “Today, all charges against me have been dropped.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. Not guilty verdicts were entered to all the charges.

“I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing.

“I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

O’Connor went on, “I would like to clarify some details around what I was accused of, as I have not been able to address this until now and inaccuracies about the case have circulated. I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom.

“That led to six charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account.

“However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police, which did not support the allegations against me.

“It’s been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it, as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”

A CPS spokesperson added, according to the BBC: “CPS prosecutors have a duty to keep each case under review. Having carefully considered all the evidence, our legal test for a prosecution was no longer met and so we will not be continuing a prosecution.

“We will always seek to prosecute sexual offences, where our legal test is met, no matter how challenging.”

O’Connor scored his first-ever U.K. number one album with Who Cares? back in March, before he announced he was cancelling a lot of his tour dates in July “due to unforeseen personal circumstances.”

News of the sexual assault charges were then reported in October.