Samuel L. Jackson is trying to keep things a little more private from now on.

On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his 74th birthday, but on Twitter his name was trending for a very different reason when it was discovered that he had been liking pornographic tweets.

As fans spotted, Jackson had hit like on a number of x-rated videos, and they took to Twitter to let him know those likes were public.

Eventually, Jackson appeared to take notice, as he began un-liking the offending posts.

Of course, that didn’t stop people online from making jokes about the situation.

Others defended Jackson from the jokes.