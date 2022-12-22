Click to share this via email

Samuel L. Jackson is trying to keep things a little more private from now on.

On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his 74th birthday, but on Twitter his name was trending for a very different reason when it was discovered that he had been liking pornographic tweets.

As fans spotted, Jackson had hit like on a number of x-rated videos, and they took to Twitter to let him know those likes were public.

Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!! pic.twitter.com/XSpaA1LvZN — The Barnyard  (@BarnesBarnyard) December 21, 2022

we can deadass see your likes, theyre public big bro @SamuelLJackson — Tristan (@TristanGHill) December 21, 2022

.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them — owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_owen1878) December 21, 2022

Eventually, Jackson appeared to take notice, as he began un-liking the offending posts.

Of course, that didn’t stop people online from making jokes about the situation.

Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check — Hud Dreems (@partiesinhell) December 22, 2022

Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now pic.twitter.com/mA63eIOEzg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2022

Others defended Jackson from the jokes.

Idk who needs to hear this but today is @SamuelLJackson’s birthday and if the man decides to fave some porn that’s his call — You’ll Tide Boboo (@BobooTobian) December 21, 2022

Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace! — WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@indiedynamo) December 21, 2022