Samuel L. Jackson is trying to keep things a little more private from now on.
On Wednesday, the actor celebrated his 74th birthday, but on Twitter his name was trending for a very different reason when it was discovered that he had been liking pornographic tweets.
READ MORE: Kenan Thompson Responds After Samuel L. Jackson Says He Got Him ‘Banned’ From ‘SNL’
As fans spotted, Jackson had hit like on a number of x-rated videos, and they took to Twitter to let him know those likes were public.
Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!! pic.twitter.com/XSpaA1LvZN
— The Barnyard (@BarnesBarnyard) December 21, 2022
we can deadass see your likes, theyre public big bro @SamuelLJackson
— Tristan (@TristanGHill) December 21, 2022
.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them
— owen 🏴 (@_owen1878) December 21, 2022
Eventually, Jackson appeared to take notice, as he began un-liking the offending posts.
Of course, that didn’t stop people online from making jokes about the situation.
Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check
— Hud Dreems (@partiesinhell) December 22, 2022
Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now pic.twitter.com/mA63eIOEzg
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 21, 2022
READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson Responds To Quentin Tarantino’s Assertion It’s The Characters, Not The Actors, Who Are The Stars Of Marvel Movies
Others defended Jackson from the jokes.
Idk who needs to hear this but today is @SamuelLJackson’s birthday and if the man decides to fave some porn that’s his call
— You’ll Tide Boboo (@BobooTobian) December 21, 2022
Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn. Let that man be a horny old man in peace!
— WAKANDA PUNK @ BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER (@indiedynamo) December 21, 2022
Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check
— Hud Dreems (@partiesinhell) December 22, 2022