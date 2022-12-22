Takeoff, one third of the hip hop trio Migos, died after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos alongside Quavo and Offset. Takeoff will be remembered for his contribution to Migos’ chart-topping success, as well as his solo album <em>The Last Rocket</em>, released in 2018.

Atlanta rapper Offset tweeted on Wednesday that he is finding it difficult to muster up “fake smiles” following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff on Nov. 1.

The “Versace” rapper tweeted alongside a photo of the late rapper performing, “S–t not easy[,] fake smiling and s–t[,] tryna keep walking with my head up.”

Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up pic.twitter.com/3GHleHUvpT — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 21, 2022

Fans flooded to the comment section of the tweet to voice their support for the mourning rapper, with one fan writing, “Lost my mom last year. All we can do keep living for them. They’d never wanna see us give up.”

“Keep your chin up, he’s with you always and will always look over you no matter what. Don’t ever give up on that,” another fan added to the string of support.

Takeoff — whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball — was only 28 when he was shot and killed in a bowling alley after his bandmate Quavo entered a verbal altercation with another group of other people.

This isn’t the first time the rapper has utilised social media to voice his grievances over the tragic loss.