Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” for the fourth and final season. Deadline recently confirmed that Garlin will play “Len,” described as a sweet guy who can make a solid sandwich. His presence causes Nirmala, played by Ranjita Chakravarty if she is really done with relationships forever. READ MORE: Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis Following ‘Goldbergs’ Exit Amid Misconduct Allegations Garlin’s casting announcement comes after reports of alleged verbal and physical misconduct towards staffers on the set of Garlin’s 2013 project “The Goldbergs,” leading to his ouster. It was uncertain if the actor would continue to work after being reportedly let go by ABC.

However, the 60-year-old comedian has set the record straight on the reports and says he was not dropped by ABC at all in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fairy last year.

“My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do,” he told the publication at the time. “They feel that it makes for a quote ‘unsafe’ workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don’t understand how that is. And I’m on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person.”

READ MORE: ‘The Goldbergs’ To Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character With ‘Huge Reboot’ Season

Garlin later confessed in September 2022 that he suffers from bipolar disorder. “Bipolar is a motherf—er,” he commented on Instagram. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.”

Michael Cimino of “Love, Victor” will always be joining Garlin as a new addition to the final season of “Never Have I Ever.”