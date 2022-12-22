Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma didn’t go for your usual holiday card.

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share their 2022 family card, showing the two parents being held hostage by their kids.

Duff and Koma share daughters Banks Violet, 4, and Mae James, 1, together, while Duff also has son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The adults are tied up with tape over their mouths in the snap, while the three kids eat cupcakes and giggle.

Duff wrote alongside the image, “Happy Holidays!”

The phrase “All Is Not Calm” was also included on the card.

The post came on the same day that Duff and Koma celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Koma gushed, “We crushed 3 years @hilaryduff 🧡Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater. Thank you ba for loving me. I know that isn’t always easy.

“Thank you for listening to every version of Springsteen doing Santa Clause Is Coming To Town this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream ‘Clarance’. Thank you for letting me keep 6 beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries.

“Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids. Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It’s so sick. When you leave me for Harry, I’ll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you. You’re not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho.”

Duff added, alongside some cute family shots: “Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it. Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with.”