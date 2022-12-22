Lottie Moss is leaving Twitter.

The half sister of supermodel Kate Moss seems to have deactivated her twitter after the negative backlash to her comments on “nepotism babies” or “nepo-babies”.

The term refers to children born in celebrity families and became the topic of debate recently after a New York Magazine story titled “An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse” hit the newsstands.

READ MORE: Ice Cube’s Son O’Shea Jackson Jr. Reacts To ‘Nepo Baby’ Label: ‘ He Couldn’t Hold My Hand Through My Career’

While Lottie is not a model, her niece Lila Grace Moss was mentioned in another story “The Catwalk Nepoti” which spoke on “second-generation somebodies” in entertainment.

She seemed to take issue with the way the articles framed relatives of famous people and defended, “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful”.

I'd call an ambulance for Lottie Moss but there's a strike on pic.twitter.com/Sn4k25yLTG — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 21, 2022

“Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair,” she continued. “If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”

Lottie even shared a TikTok video seeming to poke fun at all the attention her famous last name was drawing.

READ MORE: Maude Apatow Calls Herself ‘Lucky’ In Face Of ‘Nepotism’ Claims

Twitter users didn’t seem to take her comments lightly, reacting negatively and the influencer’s Twitter account has vanished.

Like clockwork lottie moss is gone pic.twitter.com/awlkL8AO2M — H. (@HALUSTHEORY) December 22, 2022

Social media users were unsympathetic and seemed to be amused by her disappearance.

“Lottie Moss is my favourite victim of cancel culture,” wrote one person.

Lottie Moss is my favourite victim of cancel culture — Kea (@jacquemusx) December 22, 2022

Lottie isn’t the only celebrity to have taken issue with the topic of nepo-babies in light of the viral articles.

Lily Allen, whose parents are film producer Alison Owen and TV presenter Keith Allen, shared her thoughts on Twitter. She accused people of “scapegoating” celebrity children.

“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity,” she tweeted.