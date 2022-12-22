Click to share this via email

A still from "Avatar: The Way of Water".

After steady grip across international movie markets the last couple weeks, James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” has broken into the $600M territory at the box office grossing $609.7M.

This new margin is reached following its $435M opening numbers and then quickly wiping through $550 million earlier this week.

$428M of its $609M total comes from the international box office gross, showing the vast worldwide reach of the film.

On Tuesday, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel gained $40.5M from overseas market, and on Wednesday, an extra $39.5M.

On the 2022 overseas chart, “The Way of Water” has now surpassed “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “The Batman”, placing itself at the No. 5 spot internationally.

Domestically, as Anthony has reported, “Way of Water“ scored the 2nd biggest Wednesday of 2022.

As the holiday weekend approaches with both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day falling on a weekend, the numbers should slow to a small lull, but from Dec. 26-30, the numbers are expected to boom once again.