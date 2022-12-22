Emily Ratajkowski is definitely enjoying the single life.

The model was not only spotted kissing artist Jack Greer on a date last Wednesday night, but she’s also been downloading dating apps according to the latest episode of her “High Low” podcast.

On the podcast episode, Ratajkowski explained her decision to check out the world of online dating: “I was like ‘F**k it.’ I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

While this information may excite readers and listeners alike, Ratajkowski did not specify which app she was on, but did mention that she had “gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.”

All of this steamy information comes after a recent basketball date for the New York Knicks with comedian and actor Pete Davidson back in November. The two seemed to be hitting it off pretty well on the sidelines, but the Gone Girl actress is clearly keeping her playing field open.

Earlier this month a source close to the star told People that she and Pete “were getting pretty serious.”

However, these rumours should now be taken with a grain of salt following the steamy kisses shared between the actress and artist Jack Greer last Wednesday on a walk home from a date and the new dating app profile.