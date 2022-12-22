“Glee” fans unite!

Apple TV+ is giving the best gift this holiday season with a surprise bonus video from the Emmy Award-winning series “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,’” featuring longtime friends and “Glee” cast mates Lea Michele and Darren Criss as they drive through New York City singing their heart out holiday songs, including one of Criss’s songs from his album “A Very Darren Crissmas“, which is available on Apple Music.

READ MORE: Darren Criss And Jane Lynch Have A Mini ‘Glee’ Reunion On ‘The View’

The famous actors can be seen on Carpool Karaoke’s Instagram waving their jazz hands and hitting their highest falsettos while spreading joy for the holiday season.

Darren Criss tells Lea, “I’m a fan of a lot of Christmas things so I wrote a little song about all of the things that make me wanna dance at Christmas,” before breaking out into his song “Christmas Dance”.

READ MORE: Darren Criss Welcomes First Child With Mia Swier

This surprise release comes after a flurry of new episodes premiered on Apple TV+, featuring star combinations like Sarah Oh and Duran Duran, Method Man and Chris Redd, Ciara and Russel Wilson and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.