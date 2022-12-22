That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 101 of That ‘90s Show. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Fans are already loving “That ’90s Show”.

Netflix released the trailer for the spin-off to “That ’70s Show” on Thursday and it shows some old faces along with the new.

“That is a great idea. Because when you stand behind your kids, it’s easier-” begins Kurtwood Smith’s Red.

“-To put your foot in their a–,” Topher Grace’s Eric and Laura Prepon’s Donna chime in along with Kitty, played by Debra Jo Rupp.

Other shots from the trailer featured real-life married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reprising their roles as Kelso and Jackie.

Twitter was ecstatic at the return of the original show’s stars, taking to the social media platform to show their support.

“So good to see the og cast,” wrote one fan.

Others were more skeptical on the show’s seeming take on the ’90s.

“Yea, I’m just going to watch for that 70’s cast.. But everything else,” wrote one user.

One fan revealed the aged up characters made them feel old as they wrote, “I’m not sure how I feel about this. Like it’s awesome seeing the OG’s again (well most of them at least) but at the same time this makes me feel super old and now I’m sad 😭😭😭”.

“That ’90s Show” comes out on Netflix on Jan. 19.