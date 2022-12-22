Click to share this via email

Warrior Nun. Andrea Tivadar as Reya in episode 208 of Warrior Nun

“That ’90s Show” is drawing the attention of an unexpected group.

After Netflix released the trailer for the spin-off show of “That ’70s Show”, fans of “Warrior Nun” took to the comments to rally behind the show.

The devoted fans began trending #SaveWarriorNun in an attempt to gather support for a renewal.

Netflix I just wanna talk…. #SaveWarriorNun — claz (@sapphiclz) December 22, 2022

“We would also like to welcome someone back #SaveWarriorNun ✌🏼,” wrote one fan.

We would also like to welcome someone back #SaveWarriorNun ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/qWY5F1z5S6 — Lea (@LeaBe97) December 22, 2022

What about warrior nun #savewarriornun — Madeleine Gaxiola Lopez (@MadeleineGaxio1) December 22, 2022

“Warrior Nun” followed the story of a 19-year-old orphan Ava Silva who discovered she had superpowers. She was then recruited to a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns called The Order of the Cruciform Sword in a holy war against demons.

Netflix announced in December they were cancelling the show after two seasons.

Why fans chose to petition Netflix to reverse the decision in the comments of the trailer for “That ’90s Show” is unclear.