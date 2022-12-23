Chris Pratt is learning he should stick to his day job.

On Thursday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star shared a video on Instagram explaining how trying to follow in the footsteps of a professional beekeeper got him literally stung in the eye.

READ MORE: The ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Sees Chris Pratt Debut His Mario Voice

The actor, who appeared in the video wearing dark sunglasses, said he had been inspired by the “so cool and brave” Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson, who has become popular on social media for her videos about bees.

“She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee. I’m going to use my bare hands,'” Pratt said.

Pratt went on to share how watching Thompson’s videos “built up this false sense of security in me,” and when he found himself near a beehive he decided to give it a try himself.

“I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball,” he said, taking off his glasses and revealing a very swollen left eye.

He then joked, “So, anyways, f**k that bee lady,” adding in the caption, “@texasbeeworks you inspire me! But for real tho…”

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Says A Quote From Harrison Ford Scared Him From The Role Of Indiana Jones

Thompson saw the post and got in the comments with the perfect response to the “Super Marios Bros. Movie” star.

“Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario,” she wrote.