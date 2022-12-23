Christina Hall is updating fans on her health after being diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning. Hall took to her Instagram Stories Thursday, where she revealed the results of a recent scan.

“My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning,” the “Christina on the Coast” star revealed. “Most likely from all the gross houses I’ve been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacteria overgrowth. So, we are first detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs and then see how I feel and tackle the implants.”

Instagram/thechristinahall

Hall had previously wondered if her breast implants were the root cause of her sickness, writing in a Dec. 17 post, “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years, and now I’m considering the thought that this could be breast implant related.”

In that Dec. 17 post, Hall also revealed that she got her lip fillers dissolved and listed several other ailments she’s been battling, including Hashimoto’s disease, Raynaud’s syndrome, polycystic ovary syndrome, unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux and brain fog.

The health update also included some time for self-care, with the 39-year-old TV personality sharing that she was receiving LED light therapy for her face, and using a PEMF restorative mat, all of which she participated in during a guided meditation.

Hall credited the time she spent working on herself to being up the night prior, taking care of her three sick children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, 7, and Hudson, 3.

Hall has been transparent about her health struggles in the past. In 2021, Hall opened up about the extreme stomach pain she has been suffering from since 2016. In the candid post, the reality TV personality revealed that she had an endoscopy and GI testing for SIBO.

After telling her followers to trust their own health instincts, Hall said she would remain positive.

“Focusing on getting back to taking care of myself, mind, body and spirit. And my favourite things in life like quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man ❤️,” she wrote.

MORE FROM ET:

Christina Hall Reveals She’s Dealing With ‘Unexplained Health Stuff’

Heather & Tarek El Moussa Talk Pregnancy, Co-Parenting With Christina

Christina and Josh Hall Had Courthouse Ceremony Before Maui Wedding