Nicolas Cage may have to buckle down for “National Treasure 3.”

Even though it’s been 15 years since the last film, director Jerry Bruckheimer appears optimistic about a third instalment for the “National Treasure” franchise.

While speaking exclusively with E! about the Disney+ spinoff series “National Treasure: Edge of History,” the mega producer let audiences know that he’s been prepping for a third release for the treasure tracking adventure.

READ MORE: Mira Nair On The ‘Non-White America’ In ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’: ‘Love It’

“We said we’d like to make another National Treasure and they said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,'” Bruckheimer said. “At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for the theatres with Nicolas Cage—which we still are. So, that’s ongoing.”

This is an exciting new development for the prospects of a third film after lead actor Nicolas Cage spoke a different tune during a Q&A on Reddit earlier this year. Cage seemed to believe that the Disney+ spin-off series was the last leg for the franchise, answering a fan: “No, the priority was to turn it into a TV show, so I would say probably not,” Cage said.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage Steps Out With Fiery Red Hair And Fans Are Loving It

Maintaining fan excitement were the return of two characters in “National Treasure: Edge of History.” Harvey Keitel returns as former FBI agent Peter Sadusky, who practically sets the events of the show in motion and Justin Bartha as Ben Gates’ BFF and partner Riley Poole pops up.