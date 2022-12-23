Click to share this via email

"Friends" star Matthew Perry looked clean and chic in a black jacket, grey V-neck shirt and clear glasses frames.

Matthew Perry is showing some love to his hometown Ottawa.

The 53-year-old “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” alumni was seen raising his Ottawa Senators jersey up into the air on the jumbotron at the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators match on Thursday night.

At this point is Ottawa becoming North Hollywood?? pic.twitter.com/idDYOtMxog — Locked On Senators (@SensCentral) December 23, 2022

“Locked on Senators,” the daily Ottawa Senators podcast, hilariously begged the question at the sight of the star in the stands, “Is Ottawa becoming North Hollywood??”

Fans flooded the comments with explanations for Perry’s attendance, one user wrote: “He’s not a new fan. He’s connected to the city and has been a fan a long time (although with divided loyalties)”.

Another fan shared a softer sentiment, writing, “Another good hometown boy. Lifelong fan too :)”

Senators fans will note that Perry is sporting the jersey of defence man Nikita Zaitsev.

Though the Senators lost the match on Thursday night to Washington by 3-2, it is still heartwarming to see the star going back to his hometown roots.

Perry moved to Ottawa when he was just 1-years-old, making the Canadian city an important feature of his past.