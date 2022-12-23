“That’s So Raven” star Orlando Brown has been arrested for domestic violence in Ohio.

According to TMZ, the former Disney star was acting “crazy” in his brother Matthew’s home, “accusing him of raping his wife and then came at him with a broken off knife blade and a hammer in a threatening manner.”

Police stated Matthew had claimed he’d allowed his homeless brother to stay at a property he was renovating so he didn’t have to go to a shelter.

Orlando “was never able to physically strike” his brother with the weapons “and eventually set them down,” Matthew told cops.

More trouble for "That's So Raven" star Orlando Brown … the actor's been arrested for domestic violence in Ohio. https://t.co/96TKspPFOZ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2022

A spokesperson for the Lima Police Department had told TMZ that they’d received a call about a fight in progress on Thursday, before Orlando was arrested.

Orlando was booked on the charge of “domestic violence – cause belief of imminent physical harm by threat of force.”

The 35-year-old has had numerous run-ins with the law over the years, including being arrested by bounty hunters in his underwear in Las Vegas in 2018 for an outstanding warrant.

READ MORE: Catering Staff On Denzel Washington’s ‘The Equalizer 3’ Set Arrested After Cocaine Bust

In 2016, he was arrested and charged with domestic battery, obstruction of justice, drug possession with intent to sell, and having contraband in jail.

He was arrested four separate times in 2018 on various charges including battery of a spouse, felony narcotics possession, and breaking-and-entering.

Orlando’s friends then turned to Dr. Phil for help as a last resort at the end of that year.

He admitted at the time that alcohol was behind a lot of his behaviour, but refused help when Phil offered to send him to a Malibu addiction and mental health treatment centre.