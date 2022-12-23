Kaley Cuoco’s new pregnancy photos with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, are beyond heart melting.

The two TV stars are picture-perfect in the photoshoot, emitting nothing but love for each other through the camera. Cuoco uploaded the adorably wholesome photos to Instagram on Friday.

The photoshoot captured the “Flight Attendant” star in the later stage of her pregnancy with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The photos show Pelphrey planting a heartwarming kiss on Cuoco’s pregnant belly and cradling the star with a look of pure admiration.

READ MORE: Tom Pelphrey Cradles Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump In Sweet New Selfie

Cuoco captioned the photo with several emojis and tagged her boyfriend: “🌱 🦄 🎀 🎄 @tommypelphrey ❤️❤️.” She also thanked the photographer.

Pelphrey also uploaded some of the photos to his own Instagram, which included a photo of the two actors smiling with Santa in front of a Christmas tree.

“The Big Bang Theory” actress announced in October on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl with the “Ozark” star.

Cuoco told Extra in September that it was “love at first sight” when she met Tom.