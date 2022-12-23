Lottie Moss is continuing to fire back at any haters amid that nepotism controversy.

The half sister of supermodel Kate Moss sparked an online frenzy after sharing her thoughts on the term referring to children born in celebrity families this week.

After deactivating her Twitter account amid the negative backlash, she then insisted on her Instagram Story: “The fact ppl are taking time out their day to spam my s**t with hate [laughing emojis] and u say I have no career? [sic]” alongside more laughing emojis.

Credit: Instagram/Lottie Moss

Moss was bombarded with more criticism after sharing snaps of herself posing in Bali.

She wrote, “Bali is such a special place to me, it really helped me realize what’s important and what isn’t! Cherish your friends and family and this life we have been given ☺️☺️”

One person commented, “There’s a difference between hard work and privilege, learn it.”

Moss’ previous posts on nepotism included, “Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair.

“If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”

I'd call an ambulance for Lottie Moss but there's a strike on pic.twitter.com/Sn4k25yLTG — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 21, 2022

The debate began after a New York Magazine story on “Hollywood’s Nepo-Baby Boom” hit the newsstands this week.

Moss isn’t the only celebrity to have taken issue with the topic of nepo-babies in light of the viral articles.

Lily Allen, whose parents are film producer Alison Owen and TV presenter Keith Allen, shared her thoughts on Twitter, accusing people of “scapegoating” celebrity children.

“The nepo babies y’all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks and the ones working in politics. If we’re talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity,” she tweeted.