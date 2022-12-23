Eminem might need to put a lock on his closet.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 26, posted a TikTok video on Wednesday wearing his jacket while doing a makeup routine before a Detroit Pistons game with her boyfriend.

The rapper’s daughter says in the video, “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight.”

While showing off the coveted blue-and-white Pistons jacket, the social media influencer admits it isn’t hers.

“I actually stole it from my dad a few years ago,” she says. “I’m assuming it was from when we used to go to games when I was younger, but I’ve never really had a chance to wear it so I’m excited to wear that too.”

Though the jacket may not be hers, Hailie explains that the jacket and attending Detroit Pistons games represent a lot of personal nostalgia.

“My family used to go to Pistons games a lot when we were younger,” she tells her followers. “But we haven’t really gone in a while, and I personally haven’t gone so I’m kind of excited to go.”

Announced in July, Scott will launch her podcast, “Just a Little Shady.”