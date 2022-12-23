Industry professionals are widely praising and remembering Australian actor Tony Barry, who died on Wednesday at age 81.

The actor is undoubtedly a Hollywood veteran with a roster of over 120 Australian films and television series.

One of the accomplished actor’s many TV shows was “Australia,” in which he starred with fellow Australian Hugh Jackman. Jackman took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his saddened thoughts regarding the loss of Barry.

Hugh Jackman – Instagram story — Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Jackman’s story grieved the loss of the critically acclaimed actor, “Deb and I are very sad to hear of Tony Barry’s passing. He was a wonderful man and a huge talent in the Australian film industry. We were very lucky to work with him during his incredible career.”

Barry has amassed extensive critical praise from within the industry. In 2014, the prestigious actor was honored with a Film Critics Circle of Australia for his “extraordinary contribution to the Australian film industry.”

Barry was sadly diagnosed with melanoma 20 years ago, and cancer resulted in him losing part of his leg in 2014.