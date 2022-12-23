Robert De Niro is taking a stand for human rights.

On Friday the actor and Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal released a statement calling for the release of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti from prison.

The actress, who starred in the Oscar-winning “The Salesman” among many other films, was arrested last week in Iran for her support of the ongoing protests against the government following the killing of Mahsa Amini for not wearing her legally mandatory headscarf.

“We are deeply concerned for Taraneh’s safety and join film festivals, filmmakers, and artists around the world in calling for her release,” Tribeca said in a statement signed by De Niro and Rosenthal. “Tribeca commends Taraneh, a supporter of women’s rights, for her unfathomable bravery, defiantly speaking out against the Iranian government while not wearing a head covering. We, too, declare, ‘Woman, life, freedom!’.”

They also stated their support for “other members of Iran’s art and entertainment community who have risked their lives to speak out against the government.”

Since the beginning of the protests in the fall, many protesters have been arrested, with many facing execution, including Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani.

Earlier this month, 23-year-old protester Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged for allegedly killing allegedly killing two members of the paramilitary Basij force and wounding four others.